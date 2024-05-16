VIDEO: Huge Hoarding Collapses on Tempo in Pimpri Chinchwad (VIDEO) |

A hoarding installed on the roadside collapsed on a stationary mini truck in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday as a result of strong winds, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred days after a giant hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, killing 16 persons and injuring 75 others.

30 x 30 feet hoarding

"A 30 x 30 feet hoarding erected on the margin of the road at Jai Ganesh Samrajya chowk in Moshi area collapsed around 4.30 pm. It fell on a stationary tempo truck and a couple of two-wheelers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as there was nobody inside or on the vehicles," an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

A crane was pressed into service to remove the crashed iron structure, he said.

In the Mumbai incident that took place on Monday, a 120 x 120 feet hoarding fell on a petrol pump due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains.