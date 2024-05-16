Nashik Crime: Live-in Partner Booked for Rape, One Booked Under POCSO for Molesting Minor | representative pic

In a disturbing incident in Telangwadi a minor girl was molested by a man who entered her house. The suspect, identified as Rohit Dnyaneshwar Pawar from Telangwadi, has been accused of harassing the girl for the past three years. The victim approached the police, and a case has been registered under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offenses (POSCO) Act at Panchavati Police Station.

According to the victim's complaint, the suspect and the victim reside in the same area, and the suspect has been stalking and attempting to force himself on her for the past three years. The incident occurred on Wednesday (May 15) when the suspect found the girl alone at home.

Taking advantage of the situation, the suspect entered the house and molested the girl. When she resisted, he threatened her with abuse and violence. Police are currently conducting further investigation into the matter.

Rape case registered after live in partner refuses to marry

A case has been registered in Bhadrakali police station for raping a minor girl by luring her into marriage. As the boyfriend refused to marry despite being in a live-in relationship for a month, this case has reached the police and the suspect has been arrested by the police.

The name of the arrested suspect is Altamash Jilani Shah (20, Sadiknagar, Wadalagaon). The suspect had an affair with the victim. The suspect abducted the girl from her house on April 23 last by luring her for marriage.

Both lived in a live-in relationship in a rented house at Bhagwanpura area of Dwarka area. On Monday (May 13), when the girl's mother, father and uncle went to meet her, the suspect refused to marry her. Further investigation is being done by the police.

One duped of ₹10 lakhs

A case has emerged involving a fraudulent land transaction, where one individual duped another of ₹10 lakhs by offering false promises. Despite receiving the token, the transaction remained incomplete, prompting the victim to report the matter to the police. A fraud case has been lodged at Gangapur police station in connection with this incident.

The suspect, identified as Vishal Suresh Dinde (Resident of Ganjmal), is accused of perpetrating the fraud. The complaint has been filed by Jitendra Dattatreya Gulve (Maniknagar, Gangapur Road).

Dinde allegedly deceived Gulve by falsely claiming to possess agricultural land in Dhagur, Dindori taluka. Under the guise of selling Plot No. 12, Area 20R, Dinde struck a deal with Gulve, which was finalised on April 14 in the Vidya Vikas Circle area.

Initially, a token amount of ₹5 lakhs was exchanged during the transaction. Subsequently, an additional sum of ₹5 lakhs was handed over to Dinde in Dindori. However, when Dinde backed out of the deal, Gulve approached the police, prompting Assistant Inspector Nikhil Pawar to initiate further investigation.