Nashik District Observes National Dengue Day with Vigilance and Preventive Measures

As National Dengue Day is observed on May 16, various initiatives are underway across the district to raise awareness about and prevent dengue fever. During the occasion, District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More appealed for vigilance and shared precautionary guidelines.

The dengue virus is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in stagnant water. Stagnant water should not be left standing for more than eight days, as it provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes. It is crucial for residents to take preventive measures and cooperate with health authorities to control mosquito breeding.

National Dengue Day is being commemorated in all Government Health Institutions of Nashik District on Thursday, May 16, under the theme "Community Connect to Control Dengue." The day aims to raise awareness among citizens about preventing mosquito-borne dengue disease.

The Aedes Aegypti mosquito lays its eggs in stagnant water found in various containers such as cement tanks, plastic buckets, coconut shells, and household items. Each mosquito can lay 150 to 200 eggs, contributing to the widespread transmission of the disease.

Symptoms

Symptoms of dengue fever include severe fever lasting two to seven days, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, eye pain, body rashes, and bleeding from the nose and mouth. Individuals experiencing weakness, loss of appetite, or dry mouth should promptly seek medical attention at the nearest government hospital for free examination and treatment.