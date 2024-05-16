Nashik: ZP Starts Distribution of Free Textbooks Under Samagra Shiksha Initiative |

Under the Samagra Shiksha initiative, the Zila Parishad Nashik has initiated the distribution of free textbooks to government schools across 15 talukas in the district. A total of 1,933,774 textbook copies are being distributed to 466,369 students from class 1 to 8 standard. Dr Nitin Bachhav, Education Officer (Primary), inaugurated the distribution process.

Under this initiative 1,239,044 textbooks for 3,09,761 students in Marathi medium will be distributed. A total of 5,89,228 textbooks for 1,47,307 students in Semi-English medium, 32,448 textbooks for 8,112 students in Urdu medium, 656 copies for 164 students in Hindi medium and 4,100 textbooks for 1,025 students in English medium schools will be distributed.

The distribution is being overseen by officials including Assistant Program Officer Sunil Darade, Warehouse Manager Sandhya Jadhav, Panchayat Samiti Trimbakeshwar, Pramod Pagare, and Textbook Distribution Centre Vijay Dabhade, along with Shashikant Dhumal.

The distribution schedule is as follows:

- May 13 to May 31, 2024: Textbook distribution at the Ambad to Taluka level

- June 1 to June 12, 2024: Distribution from taluka level to school level

- June 15, 2024: Ceremonial distribution of textbooks at each school level on the first day of school