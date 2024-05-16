WATCH VIDEO: Pune Builder Accused Of Dumping Sewage In Ram Nadi Since 2021 | Video Screengrab

A private developer in Pune's Bavdhan Khurd has allegedly been found using tankers to dump untreated sewage in Ram Nadi. The city unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently held a press conference and shared details about this grave violation of environmental regulations.

Watch Video:

VIDEO | Pune Builder Accused Of Dumping Sewage In Ram Nadi Since 2021#Pune pic.twitter.com/ZUSenwGF53 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 16, 2024

Krunnal Gharre, Vice President, AAP (Pune City), has lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) regarding this illegal activity, claiming that the developer has been following this practice since 2021.

According to the complaint, Rohan Builders, one of Pune's biggest real estate developers, is dumping untreated sewage in Ram Nadi, causing extensive environmental damage. Rohan Madhuban, a premium society in Bavdhan Khurd with over 330 flats and almost 1,000 residents, does not have an operating Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Hence, the sewage is allegedly dumped in Ram Nadi at the "behest of the builder himself".

"If a premium builder like Rohan does this, what can you expect from others? Shameful," said Gharre at the press conference. "Government officials, including Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and MPCB, have taken strict cognisance of the issue, and we anticipate action soon. But it's unfortunate that the powerful builder lobby thinks they are bigger than the law... Such callous attitude and greed are why our rivers and hills, are in such a dire state. Strict criminal action should be taken against the guilty, and an example should be set. Bavdhankars and Punekars will not tolerate this anymore," he added.

AAP Pune City chief Sudarshan Jagdale was also present on the occasion.