Pune Shocker! Man Kills Mother for Not Giving Money to Buy Alcohol

A man killed his mother by beating her with a stick out of anger because she did not give money to him to buy liquor in Pune. This incident occurred between May 13 and 15 in Yerwada. A murder case has been registered against the son and grandson. The deceased has been identified as Mangal Mohan Netke, aged 60. The case was filed by Mangal Netke's niece, Sandhya Arun Waghmare, aged 50.

Mayur Netke, the son, demanded money from his mother for alcohol. When she refused, Mayur and her minor grandson assaulted her with sticks. Consequently, Mangal sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Sassoon Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Similar murder in Latur

In a similar incident in December last year, a 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol in Latur district.

The incident took place at Satala village of Ahmedpur tehsil.



Accused Dnyaneshwar Nathrao Munde demanded money from his mother Sangeeta Nathrao Munde (40) to buy liquor but she refused.



In a fit of anger, the son picked up a crowbar and hit it on the head of his mother's head, resulting in her death, he said.



Dnyaneshwar locked the door of their home and fled. He was arrested a day later.