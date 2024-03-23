Pune News: Drug Dealer Dies Of Heart Attack During Police Arrest At Home | Representative Photo

A man accused in a drug peddling case suffered a fatal heart attack when police arrived at his residence to arrest him on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Samyuddin Sayad (42) of Nana Peth, experienced distress upon seeing the police and collapsed.

The arrest followed an operation launched by the police after the seizure of drugs worth ₹3,700 crore from a Kurkumbh MIDC-based factory on February 20 this year.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and witnessed Sayad handing over a drug packet to a delivery boy at his home. Upon observing police presence, Sayad collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to a heart attack.

During the house search, police seized drugs and arrested one Ajay Parashar from Hadapsar, who had ordered drugs from Sayad. Parashar had transferred ₹30,000 to Sayad's mobile wallet for the drug purchase, and Sayad had given it to the delivery boy just before the police intervention.