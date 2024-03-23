 Pune News: 22-Year-Old Man Murdered By Husband Of Woman He Had Affair With
The deceased, Sangram Hanumant Salunke (22), a resident of Wadke Nagar, Baramati, was reportedly romantically involved with a married woman from Ambegaon Pathar in Pune city

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Pune News: 22-Year-Old Man Murdered By Husband Of Woman He Had Affair With | Representational Image

A police investigation into the death of a young man has uncovered that he was murdered due to his alleged involvement in a love affair with a married woman.

The deceased, Sangram Hanumant Salunke (22), a resident of Wadke Nagar, Baramati, was reportedly romantically involved with a married woman from Ambegaon Pathar in Pune city.

Upon discovering the relationship, the woman's husband allegedly orchestrated Salunke's murder. On December 2, 2023, when Salunke visited the woman in Pune, her husband and his accomplices reportedly took him to Upper Indira Nagar. There, they assaulted him severely in a warehouse before fleeing the scene. Salunke was discovered injured and was rushed to the hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Medical reports indicated that Salunke died as a result of the assault on his head and other body parts. Subsequent investigations led to the identification and arrest of two individuals, including the woman's husband, in connection with the murder. Additionally, a minor involved in the crime has been apprehended. The investigation remains ongoing.

