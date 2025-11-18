 Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Senior Citizen Loses Rs 2.14 Crore In Cyber Scam Claiming ‘Digital Arrest’ Of Wife
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Senior Citizen Loses Rs 2.14 Crore In Cyber Scam Claiming 'Digital Arrest' Of Wife

A 70-year-old man has complained to the Cyber Police Station of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). A case has been registered against five mobile numbers; three of them allegedly belong to a man named Sandeep Roy, another to a man named Pradeep Jaiswal, and one number is yet unidentified, said police

Varad Bhatkhande
Updated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Senior Citizen Loses Rs 2.14 Crore In Cyber Scam Claiming 'Digital Arrest' Of Wife

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a bid to prove his love towards his dear wife, a senior citizen ended up losing Rs 2.14 crore in a cyber scam in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi Pradhikaran area. Some accused called him on the phone and threatened digital arrest of his wife in a financial fraud case, saying she has over 20 cases registered against her. This incident happened from 29th October to 13th November through online means.

Charges include BNS sections 205 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent), 308 (extortion), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).  

According to police reports, on 29th October, the complainant received a call from a man who claimed to be a police officer. He said more than 20 criminal cases of fraud have been registered against your wife's SIM card number. The cyber thieves further said that your wife's bank account was used to launder money, and every penny in that account needs to be verified.

“These cyber thieves use manipulative means. Even in this case, the cyber thieves used the same means and collected money from the victim. The victim paid the money and received assurance. But for two weeks, he didn't get the money back, and he still waited. He filed a complaint, and a case was registered on Monday,” said a cyber police official.

Police's Desperate Plea To Report Fraud Matters Early

Senior Police Inspector Ravikiran Nale, in charge of the Cyber Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We have managed to recover over Rs 12 lakh in this case by freezing the accounts in which the amount went. Despite the crime taking place days before, the complainant was late in registering the case. If he were prompt, we would have recovered more money, as little time is sufficient to make the money untraceable.”

Sr PI Nale further told The FPJ, “Cyber fraudsters know how to manipulate senior citizens. They have their techniques. We recommend that if you get a call or message like this, tell your children or lawyers, or reach out to us. We will help. No police official calls you and threatens arrest. One must know this by now. Even if the crime is committed, as early as you complain, the chances of recovering your money increase.”

