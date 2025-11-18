BJP Holds Pre-Election Workshop In Parbhani, Stresses Teamwork & Positive Campaigning | Sourced

Parbhani: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders stressed collective work and a positive approach during a pre-election workshop held at Shri Shivaji College Hall on Basmath Road on Monday evening. Addressing party workers, senior leaders said teamwork would be crucial for success in the upcoming election and urged workers to adhere to it.

BJP’s Marathwada organiser Sanjay Kaudge presided over the workshop. Former MLA Suresh Warpudkar, senior leader Vijay Varpudkar, district president Shivaji Bharose, Vijay Varudkar, and Dhananjay Khadilkar were present and guided the participants.

Aspirant candidates were briefed on the election plan, booth management, campaign strategies, legal matters, social media coordination, and organisational planning. Party workers, candidates, ward coordinators, officials, booth heads, and workers from various wards across the district attended the session in large numbers.