Pune Municipal Council Elections: 2,671 Candidates Race For 398 Seats -- Average 7 Contenders Per Seat!

Pune District Collector Office | File Photo | Representational Image

Pune: The final day of nomination filing for the upcoming Municipal Council and Municipal Panchayat Elections concluded on Monday evening. For a total of 398 seats in 17 civic bodies going to polling on 2nd December, a whopping 2,671 aspiring candidates have applied to contest. Out of 17 positions for the presidents of these civic bodies, a total of 193 people have applied.

Seven People To Contest For One Seat?

With 2,671 people filing nominations to contest the total 398 seats in Pune District for the first phase of local body elections, almost seven candidates will go head-to-head to contest these seats. Now, out of these, some seats have a much higher density of candidates, while some have almost none. This figure gives us an idea of the average competition expected in the elections.

There are a total of 17 civic bodies that will have their voting on 2nd December and counting on 3rd December in Pune District. Out of these, 14 are Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads), while three are Municipal Panchayats (Nagar Panchayats). So 17 presidents (heads) of civic bodies will be selected. For this, 193 candidates have applied. So for one seat, an average of 11 people will be contesting the elections.

Final Day Sees Most Nominations Filed

Out of eight possible days for the filing of nomination forms for the civic bodies, most of the nominations came on the final day. Key leaders who have held key positions in these civic bodies in the past took out massive processions while filing their nominations. Out of the total 2671 nominations received for the councillor post, 1591 were received on the final day. Meanwhile, for the post of president, out of the total 193 received nominations, 128 were received on the final day.

All these nominations were accepted both online and offline. The online way turned out to be a favourite way for all the candidates, as out of the total 2671 people filing nominations for the councillor post, 2602 submitted it via online, while only 69 people submitted it offline. For the presidential post, 184 people filed online, while only nine people filed offline out of a total of 193 nominations.

The Pune District administration said that due to too many crowds on the final day of nomination filing, they had to extend the time. Along with that, the final figures took time for the district administration to determine on Monday as well.

The last day for nomination withdrawal for municipal council elections in Pune District is 21st November 2025 (Friday), with an extension until 25th November in case of appeals.

Interesting Facts:

- A strong preference for online nomination filing was seen in Rajgurunagar, where all 167 nominations were filed online, and in Phursungi, too, all 166 nominations were filed online.

- The online way dominated for the filings in every civic body, including Baramati (297 online, one offline), and others.

- Shirur and Malegaon civic bodies had the highest offline nominations, as Malegaon had 32 offline nominations and 87 online nominations. Shirur had 21 offline nominations and 181 online nomination filings.

- The biggest municipal council in Pune District is Baramati, the second biggest is Phursungi-Uruli Devachi, and the smallest municipal council is Bhor.

- All three Nagar Panchayats have 17 seats each in Pune District, making all of them similar in scope and area.

Municipal Councils (14)

1) Baramati – 41 seats (A-Class)

2) Lonavala – 27 seats (B-Class)

3) Daund – 26 seats (B-Class)

4) Chakan – 25 seats (B-Class)

5) Talegaon Dabhade – 28 seats (B-Class)

6) Saswad – 22 seats (C-Class)

7) Jejuri – 20 seats (C-Class)

8) Indapur – 20 seats (C-Class)

9) Shirur – 24 seats (C-Class)

10) Junnar – 20 seats (C-Class)

11) Alandi – 21 seats (C-Class)

12) Bhor – 20 seats (C-Class)

13) Rajgurunagar (Khed) – 21 seats (C-Class)

14) Phursungi–Uruli Devachi – 32 seats (B-Class)

Total - 347 seats

---

Nagar Panchayats (3)

1) Manchar – 17

2) Vadgaon Maval – 17

3) Malegaon Budruk – 17

Total - 51 Seats

---

Totals

Total Municipal Councils: 14

Total Nagar Panchayats: 3

Total Seats (Councillors):

398 seats