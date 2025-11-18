Hingoli: Record 913 Nominations Filed For 84 Seats In Three Municipal Councils | Representational Image | File

Hingoli: A total of 913 nominations have been received for electing 84 members to the Hingoli, Basmath, and Kalamnuri municipal councils between November 10 and November 17.

In the Hingoli Municipal Council, 293 candidates have filed nominations for 34 seats, while 20 nominations have been received for the president’s post. Basmath Municipal Council has recorded 390 nominations for 30 seats and 28 for the president’s post. For the Kalamnuri Municipal Council, 230 nominations have been filed for 20 seats and 23 for the president’s post.

Among the three councils, Basmath has received the highest number of nominations, while Kalamnuri has received the least. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21. The final list of candidates will be clear thereafter. Polling will be held on December 2, and counting will take place on December 3.

The last day for withdrawing the nominations is on 21st November, which is on Friday. If there is an appeal, the withdrawal may happen on 25th November.