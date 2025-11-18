 10 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment & ₹1 Lakh Fine: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Man Convicted In Major NDPS Case
10 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment & ₹1 Lakh Fine: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Man Convicted In Major NDPS Case

The case (Crime No. 323/2023) was registered with the CIDCO MIDC police station last year after a major haul of banned substances

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant verdict, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District and Additional Sessions Court on Monday sentenced Irfan Khan Masud Khan to ten years of rigorous imprisonment under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Judge SR Pawar also slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, with a warning of an additional one-year jail term in case of default.

The case (Crime No. 323/2023) was registered with the CIDCO MIDC police station last year after a major haul of banned substances. The investigation was jointly carried out by the NDPS Cell and Crime Branch under the leadership of API Sudhir Wagh and then Police Inspector Gautam Patare. A watertight chargesheet prepared by the team played a crucial role in securing the conviction.

Public Prosecutor BR Loya argued the case on behalf of the government, while RR Gavhade served as the pairavi officer.

The tough sentence is being seen as a strong message from the judiciary against drug trafficking in the Marathwada region. Authorities are working diligently to control the drug racket and its usage among the people.

