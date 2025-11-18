42,000 Apply For 169 Junior Engineer Posts In Pune Municipal Corporation: Check Exam Date And Other Details | Anand Chaini

The recruitment process of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which is known to be the second largest municipal corporation in Maharashtra, will be conducting the recruitment exam for Junior Engineers on December 1.

The budget of Pune Municipal Corporation has gone up to around twelve thousand crores. In the last few years, the city has been expanding in all directions, and many new villages are being included in the municipal limits. For this purpose, junior engineers will be recruited. PMC invited applications from interested parties for 169 posts.

The form application process started on October 1. The last date to apply for this was on October 31, 2025, and it received a huge response. Thousands of youth have applied for this, and those who clear all the stages will be offered the advertised government jobs.

PMC had previously conducted a recruitment process for engineer posts. However, this process was delayed due to the election-related code of conduct. However, this time, care has been taken that this recruitment process will not be hindered by any such code of conduct.

This year, the municipal administration had claimed that the recruitment would be completed on time, as the advertisement was issued before the code of conduct. This recruitment is for permanent posts, and the selected candidates will be able to join the municipal service.

In this recruitment process, about 42 thousand applications have been submitted to the municipal corporation. They are being scrutinised. As a next step, the interested candidates will be examined. This examination will be held on December 1. Vijaykumar Thorat, Deputy Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation's General Administration Department, said, “This examination will be conducted at 20 examination centres in the state.”

Many posts have become vacant in the Pune Municipal Corporation in the last few years. Earlier, the municipality had recruited 748 posts for various posts in 2022-23. After that, the recruitment process for 113 posts for the post of Junior Engineer started in March 2024. Following this, the Pune municipal corporation had advertised for about 169 posts of Junior Engineers required for various departments.

In order to prevent the recruitment process conducted by the Municipal Corporation from being disrupted by the code of conduct, the Municipal Corporation is trying to conduct the written examination of the interested candidates before the Code of Conduct is enforced.

For this, two meetings were also held with the representatives of the 'IBPS' organisation, and discussions were held. Since it will be difficult to conduct the examination if the code of conduct for the Municipal Elections is implemented, the Municipal Corporation administration was particularly insistent on this.

The date of this examination has been fixed, and the examination will be conducted on December 1 at 20 different examination centres in the state. “About eight and a half thousand students will appear for the examination at the centres in Pune city,” Thorat added.

“The recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer will be carried out transparently. All the applications filled by the candidates will be carefully scrutinised, and eligible candidates will be selected as per the rules. Efforts will be made to complete this recruitment process within the next two months, and the successful eligible candidates will be admitted to the Municipal Corporation service,” Thorat explained.