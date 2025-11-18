 Hingoli: Adarsh College Launches Addiction-Free & Voter Awareness Campaign For Students
HomePuneHingoli: Adarsh College Launches Addiction-Free & Voter Awareness Campaign For Students

Hingoli: Adarsh College Launches Addiction-Free & Voter Awareness Campaign For Students

Major Pandharinath Ghuge administered the oath of an addiction-free India to teachers and students

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
Hingoli: Adarsh College Launches Addiction-Free & Voter Awareness Campaign For Students | Sourced

Hingoli: “Everyone should utilise their franchise to strengthen democracy through elections. The youth often neglect their right to vote and refrain from voting in the elections. However, it is important that all the youngsters should remain alert for the development of our country,” Vilas Aghav, Adarsh College’s principal, said.

He was addressing students during the ‘Addiction-free’ and ‘Voters’ Awareness’ campaign organised at the college on Tuesday.

Aghav said youngsters are getting increasingly drawn towards addiction. He said addiction harms not only their health but also their social well-being, affecting families and society at large. He urged students to resolve to help build an addiction-free country.

He added that youngsters are often not serious about elections and fail to use their franchise. “However, it is their responsibility and duty to vote and strengthen democracy through elections,” Aghav told the students.

Major Pandharinath Ghuge administered the oath of an addiction-free India to teachers and students.

Teachers Dhananjay Joshi, Sapna Pupalwad, Jyoti Mhaske, Shailaja Wagh, Jyoti Shankhpale, Narendra Relwar, Ram Todkar, Dr Sopandev Kharat, Pandit Kurhade, Arvind Gade, Krushna Kapratwar, Suresh Lekule, Ashish Pardeshi, Ramkishor Thakur, Santosh Lonkar and others were present.

