Pune People's Co-operative Bank: Marching Towards Amrit Mahotsav | File Photos

As the International Year of Cooperatives comes to an end and the new year 2026 begins, a historic chapter unfolds for Pune People’s Co-operative Bank. Founded on the pillars of social commitment, trust, and the cooperative spirit, the bank is proudly entering its Amrit Mahotsav year, marking 75 years of dedicated service.

Established on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami in 1952 by visionary cooperative leaders such as Late Damuanna Potdar, Late Mamasaheb Chitale, Late AR Bhatt, Late AG Kale, and others, the bank was created with a noble objective -- to provide financial support to the grassroots of society and bring the underprivileged into the mainstream of development.

From a modest beginning with just 46 members, deposits of ₹80,000, and loan disbursements of ₹24,000, the bank has today grown into a strong and trustworthy financial institution. It now boasts advances exceeding ₹1,100 crore, deposits of over ₹1,600 crore, and a total business turnover of more than ₹2,700 crore. This remarkable progress is not merely numerical; it is built on a foundation of integrity, transparency, and an unwavering spirit of service.

In its early years, to save costs, the directors themselves would clean the premises and prepare branches before opening them. Such dedication and sacrifice laid the groundwork for the institution’s enduring success. In 2012, the bank achieved Multi-State status, and today it serves customers not only across Maharashtra but also beyond state boundaries through its expanding network of branches.

"The journey of 75 years has not been without challenges. The bank has faced several difficult phases, yet each time it emerged stronger, demonstrating resilience and determination. This success reflects collective effort, deep-rooted faith in cooperative principles, and the unwavering trust of its members and depositors," said Shridhar Gaikwad, Chairman, Pune People's Co-op Bank Ltd., Pune.

In 2007, the newly elected Board of Directors adopted a clear philosophy: public trust is the bank’s greatest capital. To uphold this trust, the board imposed strict ethical standards upon itself and has, for the last 17-18 years, managed the bank with exceptional transparency, discipline, and integrity. During this period, the bank’s growth has multiplied nearly eightfold.

Keeping pace with changing times, the bank transitioned from manual operations to modern technology, adopting core banking systems, digital services, and advanced customer facilities. Today, families across four generations remain connected with the bank. This enduring bond exists because of one simple reason -- service.

The directors, officers, and staff have cultivated a sense of belonging, making every account holder feel, “This is my bank.” Preserving this feeling of ownership and trust is the guiding principle of the Board of Directors.

"The Amrit Mahotsav is not merely a celebration; it is a milestone to reflect on our values, revisit our journey, and present our vision for the future. In the forthcoming ceremony, the bank’s legacy, policies, and future roadmap will be shared with members, account holders, and the general public," added Gaikwad.

"We express our heartfelt gratitude to all members, depositors, employees, and well-wishers for their unwavering trust and support over the years. With your continued cooperation, we are confident that Pune People’s Co-operative Bank will reach even greater heights," said Adv Subhash Mohite, Chairman, Management Committee, Pune People's Co-op Bank Ltd.