Pune: Parents Are Our Gods, Says Khadki Education Society President Krishna Kumar Goyal At Summer Camp Closing Ceremony |

Manners are essential in becoming a good human being. They enrich one's life and provide direction. This foundation is typically received through one's parents, who act as our first teachers and role models. Krishna Kumar Goyal, President of Khadki Education Society, emphasised this point, stating that "parents are our gods." He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the summer camp organised by the society.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the former vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Dr Arun Adsul, Khadki Education Society's Vice President Anil Mehta, Secretary Anand Chhajed, Trustees Ramesh Awasthe, Madhukar Tilekar, Dnyaneshwar Murkute, and Sudhir Fengse, Joint Secretary Principal Dr Sanjay Chakane, CEO Dr Gajanan Aher, and Principals Lalita Kakade, Mohan Lonkar, and Shubhangi Barellu.

As the chief guide, Dr Adsul highlighted the consistent social work undertaken by the society. He praised the summer camp as one of their significant initiatives, noting that it serves as a powerful tool for the personality development of children. By providing a platform for self-expression, the camp helps students showcase their talents and prepare for the global competition.

During the programme, Principal Chakane presented a summary of the entire camp to the dignitaries and parents. He also announced that Khadki Education Society plans to organise more such camps in the future. The closing ceremony was well-attended by students and their parents, who participated in the event with great enthusiasm.

In a touching display of gratitude, the students performed a matru-pitru puja, a ritual to honour their parents, deepening their love and respect. The campers expressed their enthusiasm throughout the event, culminating in a street drama performance that they had learned during the camp, much to the delight of the chief guests.