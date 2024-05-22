CNG Shortage In Pune: Long Queues Seen Outside Petrol Pumps For Third Consecutive Day (VIDEO) | FPJ

There has been a 40 per cent shortage of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply in Pune district since Monday due to maintenance work carried out by Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL).

As a result, CNG vehicle owners faced long queues outside petrol pumps even on the third consecutive day on Wednesday, prompting the Pune Petrol Dealers' Association to demand swift government intervention to resolve the issue.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | CNG Shortage In Pune: Long Queues Seen Outside Petrol Pumps For Third Consecutive Day #Pune #PuneNews pic.twitter.com/gWumLxGtms — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 22, 2024

"MNGL is undergoing some maintenance work, which has disrupted the supply chain in some areas. The CNG supplies have reduced to 60 per cent of their usual capacity. This reduction has affected the availability of CNG in certain areas, including Wakad, Kasarwadi, Pimpri, Nigdi, Hinjawadi, Chakan, Hadapsar, Swargate, Kondhwa, Warje, and Shivajinagar," said Dhruv Ruparel, president of the Petrol Dealers' Association, Pune.

"Although the CNG supply has been restored, the low pressure across all pumps has caused panic among the public. Many petrol stations operating under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits were closed. We have written a letter to the administration, and the administration has issued a letter to oil companies," he added.

In Pune district, the daily consumption of CNG is roughly 4 lakh kg, and for rural areas, around 2 lakh kg is required.

An MNGL official said the CNG supply in the city was disrupted owing to the maintenance work but assured that the maintenance work will be completed soon and the situation will return to normal.

Amit Jha, a resident of Warje, complained, "If any maintenance activity was to be undertaken, the public should have been informed prior. It's been three days, and the situation remains the same."