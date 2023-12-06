Pune: One-Day CFO Meet By ICAI Concludes |

The Committee for Members in Industry and Business (CMIB) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the ICAI Pune Branch jointly organized a one-day 'CFO Meet' event in the city recently.

The meeting was organized at Hotel Sheraton Grand where more than 100 members from the industry were present.

Experts from the industry and chartered accountants discussed Chief Financial Officers' (CFO) role in the economic and industrial development of the country.

Sahil Kapoor, Product & Marketing Strategist of DSP Mutual Funds gave an overview of the Indian as well as global economy.

CA Chandrashekhar Chitale mentioned that chartered accountants are the backbone of the economy. Everyone should know their responsibility and work for the better. We need to keep aim high and try to reach over there.

Read Also Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ICAI Signs MoU With NLU

CA Rajesh Agrawal gave the opening remarks and informed about the initiatives taken by the ICAI Pune branch. CA (Dr) S. B. Zaware, CA Sandip Deshpande, CA Devendra Mishra, and CA Vinesh Kruplani expressed their views in a panel discussion on 'Challenges and Opportunities before CFO'.

CA Durgesh Kabra, Chairman of CMIB of ICAI, CA Chandrashekhar Chitale, Central Council Member of ICAI, CA Yashwant Kasar, Regional Council Member of ICAI, CA Rajesh Agrawal, Chairman of ICAI Pune branch, CA Amruta Kulkarni, Vice-Chairperson, CA Ajinkya Randive, Secretary, CA Hrishikesh Badave, Treasurer of ICAI Pune branch, Committee members CA Pranav Apte, CA Pritesh Munot, CA Kashinath Pathare, CA Moshami Shah were present at the occasion.