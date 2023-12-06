 Pune: One-Day CFO Meet By ICAI Concludes
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: One-Day CFO Meet By ICAI Concludes

Pune: One-Day CFO Meet By ICAI Concludes

The meeting was organized at Hotel Sheraton Grand where more than 100 members from the industry were present.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Pune: One-Day CFO Meet By ICAI Concludes |

The Committee for Members in Industry and Business (CMIB) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the ICAI Pune Branch jointly organized a one-day 'CFO Meet' event in the city recently.

The meeting was organized at Hotel Sheraton Grand where more than 100 members from the industry were present.

Experts from the industry and chartered accountants discussed Chief Financial Officers' (CFO) role in the economic and industrial development of the country.

Sahil Kapoor, Product & Marketing Strategist of DSP Mutual Funds gave an overview of the Indian as well as global economy.

CA Chandrashekhar Chitale mentioned that chartered accountants are the backbone of the economy. Everyone should know their responsibility and work for the better. We need to keep aim high and try to reach over there.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ICAI Signs MoU With NLU
article-image

CA Rajesh Agrawal gave the opening remarks and informed about the initiatives taken by the ICAI Pune branch. CA (Dr) S. B. Zaware, CA Sandip Deshpande, CA Devendra Mishra, and CA Vinesh Kruplani expressed their views in a panel discussion on 'Challenges and Opportunities before CFO'.

CA Durgesh Kabra, Chairman of CMIB of ICAI, CA Chandrashekhar Chitale, Central Council Member of ICAI, CA Yashwant Kasar, Regional Council Member of ICAI, CA Rajesh Agrawal, Chairman of ICAI Pune branch, CA Amruta Kulkarni, Vice-Chairperson, CA Ajinkya Randive, Secretary, CA Hrishikesh Badave, Treasurer of ICAI Pune branch, Committee members CA Pranav Apte, CA Pritesh Munot, CA Kashinath Pathare, CA Moshami Shah were present at the occasion.

Read Also
Pune: MIT WPU And ICAI Join Hands To Augment Accounting And Finance Education
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Impact | Pune: Triumph For 12-Year-Old Aditi Sawant As Her School Vicinity Gets A Clean-up

FPJ Impact | Pune: Triumph For 12-Year-Old Aditi Sawant As Her School Vicinity Gets A Clean-up

Meet Aaditi Sawant: Pune Girl Leads Student Movement For Garbage Cleanup; Gram Panchayat Takes...

Meet Aaditi Sawant: Pune Girl Leads Student Movement For Garbage Cleanup; Gram Panchayat Takes...

PHOTOS: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Residents Gather To Pay Tribute To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar On...

PHOTOS: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Residents Gather To Pay Tribute To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar On...

Pune: Meta Affirms Commitment To Enhancing Economic Opportunities For MSMEs In Maharashtra

Pune: Meta Affirms Commitment To Enhancing Economic Opportunities For MSMEs In Maharashtra

Pune: PMC To Organise 'Heritage Walk' On December 10 Covering 11 Historical Places - Here's How You...

Pune: PMC To Organise 'Heritage Walk' On December 10 Covering 11 Historical Places - Here's How You...