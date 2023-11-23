Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ICAI Signs MoU With NLU |

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Maharashtra National Law University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for educational exchanges.

The exchange took place at the ICAI Hall in the Satara area on Tuesday. The Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, Prof. K. V. S. Sarma, and ICAI Central Council Member CA Umesh Sharma exchanged the MoU.

Agreement aims to benefit members and students of both institutions

This agreement aims to benefit members and students of both institutions. During the ceremony, Aurangabad Branch Secretary CA Mahesh Indani suggested developing a certificate course on Litigation, to which Vice-Chancellor Sarma responded positively. CA Indani also assured that ICAI would organize a taxation course for law students.

CA Ganesh Bhalerao proposed formalizing an Arbitration Course for members and students. Deputy Director, Board of Studies (Academic) Dr. N N Sengupta commended the efforts of CA Umesh Sharma and the entire MNLU team for this MoU. The ceremony's proceedings were conducted by MNLU Dr. Niwarti Gajbhare, with the presence of Branch Managing Committee Members, Administration Officers, and MNLU professors.