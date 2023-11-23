 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ICAI Signs MoU With NLU
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ICAI Signs MoU With NLU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ICAI Signs MoU With NLU

This agreement aims to benefit members and students of both institutions. During the ceremony, Aurangabad Branch Secretary CA Mahesh Indani suggested developing a certificate course on Litigation, to which Vice-Chancellor Sarma responded positively.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ICAI Signs MoU With NLU |

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Maharashtra National Law University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for educational exchanges.

The exchange took place at the ICAI Hall in the Satara area on Tuesday. The Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, Prof. K. V. S. Sarma, and ICAI Central Council Member CA Umesh Sharma exchanged the MoU.

Read Also
Pune: Yerawada Open Prison Escapee Surrenders After 3 Days, Says 'Had Gone To Meet Ailing Mother'
article-image

Agreement aims to benefit members and students of both institutions

This agreement aims to benefit members and students of both institutions. During the ceremony, Aurangabad Branch Secretary CA Mahesh Indani suggested developing a certificate course on Litigation, to which Vice-Chancellor Sarma responded positively. CA Indani also assured that ICAI would organize a taxation course for law students.

CA Ganesh Bhalerao proposed formalizing an Arbitration Course for members and students. Deputy Director, Board of Studies (Academic) Dr. N N Sengupta commended the efforts of CA Umesh Sharma and the entire MNLU team for this MoU. The ceremony's proceedings were conducted by MNLU Dr. Niwarti Gajbhare, with the presence of Branch Managing Committee Members, Administration Officers, and MNLU professors.

Read Also
HortiProIndia 2023: International Floriculture And Horticultural Exhibition In Pune; Click Here For...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HortiProIndia: Visual Delight For Plant Lovers In Pune; See Pics

HortiProIndia: Visual Delight For Plant Lovers In Pune; See Pics

Railways To Run 4 AC Superfast Trains Btw Pune & Muzaffarpur For Chhath Puja Rush; Check Details

Railways To Run 4 AC Superfast Trains Btw Pune & Muzaffarpur For Chhath Puja Rush; Check Details

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Illegal Gas Refilling Centre Busted In Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Illegal Gas Refilling Centre Busted In Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ICAI Signs MoU With NLU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ICAI Signs MoU With NLU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dnyanoba Credit Society Chairman Arrested On Charges Of Embezzlement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dnyanoba Credit Society Chairman Arrested On Charges Of Embezzlement