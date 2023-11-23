HortiProIndia 2023: International Floriculture And Horticultural Exhibition In Pune; Click Here For Timing, Venue And Other Details |

The Maharashtra Nurserymen's Association, in collaboration with the Association of Environmental Horticulture and Vasu Events and Hospitality, inaugurated HortiProIndia 2023, India's largest international floriculture and horticultural exhibition and conference. The event, taking place until November 26 at the New Agricultural College Grounds, Sinchan Nagar in Pune, will showcase a diverse array of plants and gardening innovations. Farmers from India and abroad, along with horticulture experts, are participating, offering guidance to professionals and providing employment and business opportunities within the horticulture sector.

Expressing the significance of the exhibition, MLA Ashok Pawar highlighted that it will showcase various plant types and gardening innovations, with the participation of farmers from India and abroad. He emphasised the environmental impact of plastic flowers used in festivals and proposed a ban similar to the government's restriction on plastic.

Key attractions include flowers, fruit and vegetable plants, medicinal and ornamental plants, international flowers, hydroponics, solar energy technology, plant technology, biotechnology, greenhouse technology, and automation. The exhibition will feature a diverse array of plants and showcase innovations in gardening. Farmers from India and abroad will participate, and horticulture experts will provide guidance to farmers and professionals. The event is expected to offer numerous employment and business opportunities within the horticulture sector.

The exhibition will be open from 10 am to 6 pm from November 24 to 26, with a nominal fee for entry.