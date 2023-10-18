Pune: Once Again, Maharashtra Is On Top In Foreign Investments, Says Devendra Fadnavis | Anand Chaini

At an event in Pune on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the economic achievements of Maharashtra and the growing significance of digital transactions in the banking sector. He said, "Once again, Maharashtra has taken the lead in the country in terms of foreign investments, and the role of financial institutions is crucial in this context. With the surge in digital transactions, the banking landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. Banks must swiftly adopt modern systems to tap into the digital market."

Fadnavis praised India's economic progress and acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in driving this growth. He also emphasised the essential role of cooperative banks in building trust among the general public.

Furthermore, Fadnavis discussed the changing dynamics of international investments, particularly concerning China. He stated, "In the backdrop of disruptions in the global supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic, China's dependability has been questioned, prompting numerous nations to reevaluate their investments in the country. Large corporations are now being cautious about investing in China, while India's potential is gaining considerable faith. Several significant industries are in the process of setting up operations in India."

Fadnavis highlighted India's appeal as a preferred destination for diversifying supply chains, pointing out that India offers an abundance of manpower, electricity, and land for investment. He also commended India's democratic values, robust justice system, efficient digital transactions, and industry-friendly policies.

In a separate interaction with the media at the airport, Fadnavis spoke about the Lalit Patil drug case, anticipating that the arrest would reveal a significant drug network. He stated, "There will soon be a major revelation regarding Lalit Patil and his drug network in the state. Those who are currently making casual remarks about the state's affairs will be silenced." Lalit Patil, a key figure in a drug seizure case involving mephedrone worth nearly ₹300 crore, was arrested by a Mumbai Sakinaka police team near Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

