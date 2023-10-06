Pune: Who is Lalit Patil? The Man Who Ran A Drug Cartel from Sassoon Hospital Ward |

Just two days after becoming embroiled in yet another mephedrone drug bust near the premises of Sassoon General Hospital where he was admitted, Lalit Patil, already in jail for a separate drug case, made a daring escape from the hospital on October 2.

After the Pune Police seized two kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore and arrested two, it came to light that during his hospital stay, Patil allegedly operated a drug cartel right from his hospital ward, with assistance from an aide and a canteen staffer.

Mephedrone

Mephedrone, known by street names like Meow Meow, White Magic, M-Cat, and Drone, is a synthetically manufactured stimulant belonging to the amphetamine and cathinone category.

Despite being in jail for about a year, Patil was found to have access to a mobile phone while in the hospital. He allegedly continued to peddle drugs even while undergoing treatment. Notably, he was named in a new case just three days before his dramatic escape.

September 30 drug bust near hospital

Patil was lodged in the Yerwada jail and had been undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for the last three months. His escape occurred on Monday evening while he was being taken for an X-ray examination.

The drug bust investigation intensified on September 30 when Pune police's Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended one Subhash Mandal outside the Sassoon hospital. Mandal was found in possession of two kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore. During questioning, Mandal disclosed that he had obtained the drugs from Patil through Rauf Shaikh, an employee at the hospital's canteen. Subsequently, Mandal, Shaikh, and Patil were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with relevant Indian Penal Code provisions, in a case registered at the Bundgarden police station.

The police have now mobilized ten teams to track down and apprehend him.

2020 Chakan Drug Bust

Patil's initial arrest was made under the NDPS Act in connection with a significant drug seizure case in 2020, which was registered at the Chakan police station. This case came to light when Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested a total of 22 individuals following the seizure of 20 kilograms of mephedrone valued at Rs 20 crore in Chakan in October 2020. Subsequent investigations exposed a major narcotics production and distribution ring, revealing that mephedrone worth over Rs 130 crore had been manufactured at a biotech company in Ranjangaon.

Contested Nashik civic polls

As per the report by the Indian Express, the police also alleged that Patil's involvement went beyond drug procurement; he was accused of receiving substantial sums of money from several arrested individuals in the Chakan case. These funds were purportedly used to arrange lawyers for them and to attempt to strike deals with officials. Patil had also previously contested elections in the Nashik civic polls.

