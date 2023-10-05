Gang War Resurfaces in Pune: Suraj Thombre Gang Member Dies, Andekar Gang Leader Bandu Andekar Arrested | Unsplash

In a recent violent clash in Pune's Nana Peth, members of the Andekar gang attacked two individuals associated with the Suraj Thombre gang, resulting in the death of one person. The incident, which occurred on October 2, was sparked by a dispute over dominance in the area, and it escalated into a violent confrontation.

Nikhil Akhade, aged 29, and Aniket Dudhbhate, aged 27, both known associates of the Suraj Thombre gang, sustained severe injuries during the clash. The members of the Andekar gang used sickles during the altercation. Tragically, Nikhil Akhade succumbed to his injuries.

Bandu Andekar arrested

Following the incident, a murder case was registered at the Samarth police station. This led to the arrest of Suryakant alias Bandu Anna Ranoji Andekar, the leader of the Andekar gang, who is 67 years old and resides in Nana Peth. Additionally, six associates of Bandu Andekar were apprehended: Krishnaraj alias Krishna Suryakant Andekar (33), Tushar Nilanjay Wadekar (24), Swaraj Nilanjay Wadekar (20), Puraram Diaram Gujar, Aakash Ramdas Kharat, and Aamir Khan. Furthermore, three minors were detained in connection with the case.

Andekar gang vs Suraj Thombre gang

The rivalry between the Andekar gang and the Suraj Thombre gang had been festering for some time in Nana Peth. Nikhil Akhade and Aniket Dudhbhate were known associates of Somnath Gaikwad, a member of the Thombre gang. On the evening of October 2, the victims were on their way from Shitladevi Mandir Chowk in Ganesh Pethe to Ashok Chowk when they were suddenly attacked by members of the Andekar gang. The assault left Akhade and Dudhbhate severely injured, and tragically, Nikhil Akhade lost his life during medical treatment.

The Pune police, under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Suresh Shinde and Sub-Inspector Sunil Randive from Samarth Police Station, acted swiftly to apprehend the accused individuals who had been evading arrest. This operation was carried out with guidance from Circle One Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Singh Gill.

