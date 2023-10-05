Pune Shocker: Man Caught On CCTV Raping Buffalo Calf In Chikhali; Arrested |

A 24-year-old man in Pune's Chikhali area has been arrested in connection with a disturbing case involving the repeated sexual assault of a buffalo calf, an official informed on Thursday.

This comes after a man in Pune filed an FIR (First Information Report) alleging the repeated sexual assault of his buffalo calf by an individual. The alleged incidents occurred between August 18 and October 2 in the Jadhavwadi area of Chikali, Pune. The matter came to light when the calf's owner discovered the animal with its legs tied and promptly sought medical attention.

The disturbing act of sexual assault on a buffalo calf in Pune was captured on CCTV, leading to the swift arrest of the accused in Chikhali.#Pune #Shocking #Viral #Maharashtra #Mumbai #Crime pic.twitter.com/SWtB6SNcB2 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 5, 2023

Ramkishan Chauhan (24, Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh), who currently resides in the Chikhali area of Pune district, has been identified as the accused. "He has been arrested based on the evidence submitted by locals, and an FIR has been registered against him under Section 377 (unnatural sex) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act," said Dyaneshwar Katkar, Senior Police Inspector of Chikhali Police Station.

Accused stole CCTV

In response to this distressing incident, the family took precautionary measures by installing CCTV cameras in the shelter and securing it from the outside. However, despite these efforts, they observed the shelter's lights turned off once again. When they rushed to the scene, they found the calf in a distressed state. Subsequent examination of the CCTV footage revealed a man engaging in sexual assault against the buffalo calf. The man responsible for the act allegedly damaged and confiscated the CCTV equipment, but the recorded footage was already in possession of the family.

