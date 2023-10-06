Pune: R Madhavan Visits FTII For The First Time After Taking Charge As Chairman; See Pics |

Pune: Actor R Madhavan visited the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) for the first time after his appointment as chairman of the prestigious institute.

During his visit on Wednesday and Thursday, he engaged in a series of interactions and discussions with the FTII students, faculty, and staff.

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor held meetings with the heads of academic departments and sought valuable insights from student representatives regarding their expectations.

He commended the FTII for successfully conducting over 450 short courses under the open learning vertical, Centre for Open Learning, and organising short courses without a fee across India for learners from tribal communities as part of the 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative.

Known for his roles in superhit films such as '3 Idiots', 'Tanu Weds Manu', and 'Rang De Basanti', the actor also stressed the importance of maintaining childlike enthusiasm, calling it a driving force for creativity and excellence.

Madhavan, who recently won the Best Feature Film Award at the 69th National Awards for his passion project 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', was appointed as president of the FTII Society and Chairman of the institute's governing council, academic council, and standing finance committee last month.

The tenure of former president Shekhar Kapur ended on March 3, 2023.

