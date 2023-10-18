Pune: NDA Cadet Dies After Head Injury During Boxing Competition

Squadron Cadet Captain Pratham Mahale of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra, tragically passed away after sustaining a head injury during an Inter Squadron Boxing Competition on October 16.

He was a native of Saygaon in Chalisgaon Taluka of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra.

Despite immediate medical attention, the cadet could not be revived and passed away on October 18. Surgical efforts to stop the bleeding were unsuccessful. Cadet Captain Pratham Mahale joined the academy on April 18, 2021, as part of the 145th Course. The NDA paid its respects with full military honors, and condolences were offered to the Mahale family.

The NDA in its statement said, "On 16 October 2023, while taking part in the Inter Squadron Boxing Competition, the cadet sustained a head injury. The cadet underwent surgery for internal bleeding in the head at Command Hospital, Pune however despite the best efforts the cadet could not be revived."

"National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla mourns the loss of Squadron Cadet Captain Pratham Mahale," it added.

