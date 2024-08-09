Pune: Nurses Protest Over Delay In Implementing Old Pension Scheme | Sourced

The Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) staged a protest in front of Sassoon General Hospital on Friday at around 7:30am, demanding the immediate implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The nurses chanted slogans such as, “Le ke rehenge, old pension le ke rehenge.”

The Old Pension Scheme (OPS), scrapped by the BJP-led NDA government under then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003, was replaced with the National Pension Scheme (NPS) starting April 1, 2004. Nurses who joined government services after 2005 are covered by the new pension scheme. However, the nurses argue that the NPS does not provide adequate benefits and are calling for the reinstatement of the OPS.

According to the association, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured on December 14, 2023, during an Assembly session in Nagpur, that the government would implement a revised version of the old pension scheme. Despite this assurance, no action has been taken yet. The government had approved a revised pension plan under the name "Social Security," which was intended to guarantee a pension equal to 50% of the last drawn basic salary at retirement, along with inflation adjustments. However, no official notification or government order has been issued to date.

The nurses’ association has expressed dissatisfaction with the delay and urged all members to participate in the protest to demonstrate their collective strength. The leaders emphasised the importance of unity in achieving their demands.

“We must show the government the power of our unity. We will not rest until our demands are met. We want the old pension scheme. The government assured us of the old pension scheme during the Assembly session, but there has been a delay. We want our demands fulfilled as soon as possible,” said Rekha Thite, President, MSNA.

Other leaders of the association, including Vice President Pragya Gaikwad, Treasurer Aruna Gaikwad, and General Secretary Madhuri Ombale, urged all members to join the protest. Approximately 200 nurses participated in the protest at SGH, and around 70-80 nurses were present at Aundh District Hospital.