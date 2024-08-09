 Pune Video: PhD Student Attempts Self-Immolation Outside BARTI Office
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Video: PhD Student Attempts Self-Immolation Outside BARTI Office

Pune Video: PhD Student Attempts Self-Immolation Outside BARTI Office

This dramatic act comes amid ongoing protests over unpaid scholarships for PhD students

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Pune Video: PhD Student Attempts Self-Immolation Outside BARTI Office | Video Screengrab

A PhD student attempted self-immolation outside the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) office in Pune on Friday. The student, identified as Sanvidhan Dugane, was captured in a viral video of the incident. This dramatic act comes amid ongoing protests over unpaid scholarships for PhD students.

Watch Video:

FPJ Shorts
TVS NTorq 125 and NTorq 125 Race XP Launched in Fresh New Colors
TVS NTorq 125 and NTorq 125 Race XP Launched in Fresh New Colors
BREAKING | 'Let Girls Follow What They Want' Supreme Court Stays Mumbai College's Hijab Ban
BREAKING | 'Let Girls Follow What They Want' Supreme Court Stays Mumbai College's Hijab Ban
Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology After Spat With Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'We Are Not School Children' (VIDEO)
Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology After Spat With Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'We Are Not School Children' (VIDEO)
'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body Recovery Method
'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body Recovery Method

In the video, Dugane is seen pouring kerosene on himself and attempting to ignite it in front of the BARTI office. Quick intervention from the police and bystanders, who poured water on him and removed his kerosene-soaked clothes, prevented the act from escalating.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Accused 'Played With Judiciary' By Tampering Evidence, Says Prosecution
article-image

PhD students who registered in 2022 at BARTI have yet to receive their scholarships. Despite repeated demands and protests, the administration has not addressed their grievances. Several students have alleged that the issue remains unresolved. On Wednesday, they sent a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, threatening mass immolation if their demands were not met.

Pallavi Gaikwad and Harshwardhan Dawane, two PhD students, have been on hunger strike for the past four days in protest. Gaikwad stated, "The government released a new GR on July 25 that reduced our scholarship by up to 50 per cent. This is unfair to the students. We demand that the new GR be cancelled. We will not end our hunger strike until our demands are met."

Read Also
Pune Video: Private Bus Goes Up In Flames In Hadapsar; Passengers, Driver Escape Unscathed
article-image

Dugane also spoke to The Free Press Journal after the incident, saying, "We are forced to resort to such extreme measures. I want to live, but the authorities are making excuses, saying this issue can only be discussed in the Cabinet. We have been struggling for over two years without any scholarship. After prolonged protests, the government decided to provide only 50 per cent of the scholarship, which is not fair."

The protesters are scheduled to meet Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai soon. "We hope to receive a positive response," they added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: MLA Bachchu Kadu Slaps Company Official for Providing `Faulty' Rickshaws to Disabled

VIDEO: MLA Bachchu Kadu Slaps Company Official for Providing `Faulty' Rickshaws to Disabled

Pune Video: PhD Student Attempts Self-Immolation Outside BARTI Office

Pune Video: PhD Student Attempts Self-Immolation Outside BARTI Office

More Troubles for Former IAS Pooja Khedkar, Father Dilip Khedkar Booked in Pune for Obstructing...

More Troubles for Former IAS Pooja Khedkar, Father Dilip Khedkar Booked in Pune for Obstructing...

Robin Hood Army To Serve 10 Million Meals To The Needy From August 15-26

Robin Hood Army To Serve 10 Million Meals To The Needy From August 15-26

Pune Video: Private Bus Goes Up In Flames In Hadapsar; Passengers, Driver Escape Unscathed

Pune Video: Private Bus Goes Up In Flames In Hadapsar; Passengers, Driver Escape Unscathed