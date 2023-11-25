Pune: No Seat-Sharing Talks Within Mahayuti Yet, Says Ajit Pawar | ANI Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, clarified on Saturday that there have been no discussions concerning seat sharing within the Mahayuti for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The Mahayuti comprises the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction).

Pune, Maharashtra: On the recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussion on seat sharing in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says, "...There is no discussion yet on seat sharing, but yes, we had discussed that the… pic.twitter.com/2pQsYp7JR8 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

Addressing reporters in the city, Pawar emphasised the stability of the Mahayuti government, stating that all 200 MLAs stand united, and the state is progressing well under Shinde's leadership.

"I suffered from dengue for 15 days. However, some people claimed that I had a political illness, it is nothing like that. Some even alleged that I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to complain. But, I am not the one to complain," Pawar clarified.

He further mentioned that no discussions have taken place regarding the allocation of seats for the upcoming Maharashtra elections, both for the Lok Sabha and Assembly.

"There are assembly elections underway in some states. Hence, no talks have been held so far about the elections in Maharashtra," he said.

'Plans will be made to tackle the drought-like situation'

Regarding the state's water management, Ajit Pawar addressed the drought-like situation, and said, "A meeting will soon be held with the chief minister, deputy chief ministers and collectors to address the issue, and plans will be made to tackle the situation."

Earlier, on Friday, Pawar's cousin and Baramati MP, Supriya Sule, suggested that the civic administration and government should pause ongoing construction projects in the city to alleviate the water crisis.

'Not a single government office should remain in a rented space'

During his inspection tour of various development projects in the city, Ajit Pawar, Pune's Guardian Minister, emphasised the necessity of forward-thinking plans. He directed officials to envision developments for the next 50 years, intending to eliminate government offices operating from rented spaces. Pawar emphasised the need to construct government buildings in the upcoming phase. He urged officials to integrate cutting-edge safety technologies, particularly focussing on electricity, parking facilities, and fire safety systems, in the planning stage. Additionally, Pawar stressed the importance of minimising maintenance and repair costs after the completion of these buildings.

(With PTI inputs)