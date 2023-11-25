 Pune: PMPML Drivers, Conductors To Face Suspension For Traffic Rule Non-compliance
Pune: PMPML Drivers, Conductors To Face Suspension For Traffic Rule Non-compliance

This initiative follows numerous complaints about bus drivers using phones while driving, smoking during duty, stopping buses at pedestrian crossings, neglecting route boards, ignoring lane guidelines, and disobeying traffic signals

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Pune: PMPML Drivers, Conductors To Face Suspension For Traffic Rule Non-compliance

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) is implementing strict measures to ensure compliance with traffic rules among its drivers and conductors. The transport authority has declared that those disregarding traffic regulations will face immediate suspension.

This initiative follows numerous complaints about bus drivers using phones while driving, smoking during duty, stopping buses at pedestrian crossings, neglecting route boards, ignoring lane guidelines, and disobeying traffic signals. PMPML has acknowledged these concerns.

To address these issues, the PMPML has circulated an office memo instructing drivers and conductors to adhere strictly to established protocols. Failure to comply with these directives may lead to suspension pending a thorough investigation of the reported complaints.

