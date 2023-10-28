Pune: No Nation Can Achieve Greatness Without Youth, Says Chief Of Army Staff General Manoj Pande | ANI File Photo

"No nation can be great without the perseverance, belief, hard work, and sacrifice of its youth," Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande stated on Friday. He was delivering the Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw memorial lecture on 'Imperatives for the Future Leadership of Rising India' at an institute in Pune.

Addressing the students, General Pande emphasised that India is a nation with 800 million young people, each of whom constitutes a vital component of this valuable national asset.

"No matter what your field of expertise may be in the years ahead, I firmly believe that each one of you possesses the potential to transform many lives. No nation can achieve greatness without the perseverance, belief, hard work, and sacrifice of its youth," he asserted.

Read Also Woman Molested At Pune Airport While Boarding Flight To Bengaluru

Referring to the youth as the torchbearers of the nation, he encouraged the students by explaining that the country currently reflects a confident optimism about the future, with numerous opportunities awaiting motivated, intelligent, and self-driven young men and women like them.

"Therefore, aim high and be prepared to seize new opportunities. Move forward with confidence to become responsible citizens. Pursue your dreams and make your unique contributions to the aspirations of an emerging India," Pande advised.

He further urged the students that as they embark on their journey to become leaders in various fields, they should also give back to society and the nation.

"Become responsible citizens of the country, inspire others to bring about positive change and transformation, and address your social responsibility whenever possible. Use your time, resources, and influence to support and assist those in need," General Pande concluded.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)