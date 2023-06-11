Pune: NIBM-Undri Road Residents Demand Safe Roads, Clean Water |

Over 150 residents gathered near Clover Palisades Society on NIBM-Undri Road in Kondhwa, expressing their strong dissatisfaction with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The protest aimed to highlight the persistent neglect shown by the civic body in providing essential amenities to the community. The pressing issues raised by the residents encompassed several areas, including the urgent need for safe and well-maintained roads, access to clean drinking water, proper waste management, and improved traffic management.

The residents demanded the implementation of measures to ensure good and safe roads, including the maintenance of footpaths and road dividers to enhance pedestrian and commuter safety. They emphasized the necessity of ending the reliance on water tankers and ensuring a reliable supply of clean drinking water to all societies. Proper waste management and discouraging littering in public areas were also prioritized to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

Traffic congestion

Addressing the issue of traffic congestion, the community called for improved traffic management to alleviate daily traffic jams that cause inconvenience to commuters. They stressed the removal of unauthorized hawkers, especially in areas like Opp Fakhri Hills up to Jyoti Restaurant, to facilitate smoother traffic flow. Additionally, residents expressed concerns about noise pollution from rooftop restaurants, particularly in Clover Hill Plaza, and urged the PMC to enforce regulations on loud music during late hours.

Furthermore, the encroachment of illegal slums and unauthorized slaughterhouses on garden-reserved plots opposite Clover Highlands was identified as a threat to the area's integrity. Residents called for immediate action to preserve the designated public spaces.

During the protest, residents from different societies voiced their frustrations and concerns, emphasizing the PMC's responsibility to provide safe and accessible roads. The deteriorating road conditions, inadequate drinking water supply, and insufficient safety measures were highlighted as major challenges faced by the community.

Former corporator says concerns would be addressed

Residents residing in Palace Orchard expressed their disappointment over the years of neglect despite their consistent tax contributions. Their struggle for basic amenities showcased the persistent shortcomings of the PMC in addressing the community's needs.

Former corporator Nanda Lonkar, present at the protest, reassured the residents that their concerns would be addressed. The announcement of specific developments, such as the installation of reflectors and a high-mast street lamp near Clover Palisades to enhance visibility and road safety, provided some reassurance to the protesting residents.

This protest serves as a continuation of the residents' collective efforts, following a previous chain protest in May, to advocate for improved living conditions and a better quality of life in their community.

