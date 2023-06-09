Pune Businessman Ends Life Over Casino Loss In Goa | Freepik

In a distressing incident, a Pune businessman has tragically taken his own life after losing money in a casino gambling episode in Goa. The deceased, identified as Vikas Shivaji Tingre, left behind a suicide note accusing two young women of cheating him during the gambling session. The airport police have registered a case against the two women involved.

Vikas Tingre, aged 50 and a resident of Dhanori, ended his life on May 23 by hanging himself at a shop in Dhanori Zakat Naka. Following a complaint filed by his son, the airport police station has initiated legal proceedings against Arpita Das (35) and Sushmita Das (33) for their alleged involvement in abetting the suicide.

According to a statement released by the police, the filed FIR states that the accused women lured Tingre into online gambling and convinced him to gamble at a casino in Goa. Despite winning money, they allegedly prevented him from cashing out, leading to his eventual loss in gambling. This deception plunged Tingre into depression, ultimately leading to his tragic decision to end his life on May 23.

The investigating officer, Police Sub-Inspector MP Salvi, confirmed that Tingre had left a suicide note holding the two women from Goa responsible for persistently encouraging him to engage in online and casino gambling. The police have registered an FIR against the two women for their alleged role in Tingre's suicide. Currently, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, as stated by Salvi.