 Pune: Next-Generation Genome Sequencing Lab Inaugurated At AFMC
PTIUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
A new genome sequencing laboratory equipped with cutting-edge facilities was on Thursday inaugurated at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune.

The new lab is equipped with Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) facilities, featuring advanced 'Nextseq 2000' and 'Miniseq' analysers, the defence ministry said in a statement.

This is the second such facility of the armed forces, after the launch of the NGS facility at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in New Delhi on January 23, it said.

Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps, inaugurated the new lab in Pune.

"The NGS technology has extensive applications across various healthcare domains, including inherited diseases, oncology, transplant medicine, and reproductive medicine. This advanced technology significantly enhances the capabilities of the AFMS by enabling precise diagnosis of rare genetic disorders, molecular prognostication of malignancies, and facilitating organ transplantation," the ministry said.

The inauguration event witnessed the presence of the dean and officiating commandant of AFMC, Pune, and the commandants of command hospital, along with other senior officers from AFMS, the statement said.

The establishment of the genome sequencing lab at AFMC, Pune will not only serve the armed forces but also contribute to the broader medical community through groundbreaking medical research and improved diagnostics, the defence ministry said.

This facility will foster innovation in medical science, leading to better healthcare outcomes, which is a cornerstone of national development, it added.

