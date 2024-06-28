Not Revolver, Pune Builder Threatened Farmer With Lighter In Viral Video (WATCH)

Not Revolver, Pune Builder Threatened Farmer With Lighter In Viral Video |

A video went viral on social media recently in which a Pune-based builder was seen threatening a farmer by pulling out a revolver-like weapon before being asked by two other persons to calm down. However, a police probe has revealed that the weapon was actually a cigarette lighter.

#Pune | Not Revolver, Pune Builder Threatened Farmer With Lighter In Viral Video



DCP (Zone 4) Vijay Magar, who supervised the probe, said that they have concluded the weapon seen in the viral video is a lighter

DCP (Zone 4) Vijay Magar, who supervised the probe, told Hindustan Times that they have concluded the weapon seen in the viral video is a lighter.

Magar said that Mangesh Shivaji Panchmukh (34), a farmer from Ranjangaon, filed a complaint on April 3, 2023, against four individuals identified as Prabhakar Pandurang Bhosale, Deepak Rajkumar Panchmukh, Sachin Bhalchandra Panchmukh, and Kiran Ashok Panchmukh. He alleged that Bhosale, a builder, threatened him with a revolver when he demanded the balance payment in a land deal.

According to the police investigation, it was revealed that Mangesh had sold his land in Ranjangaon to Bhosale. All transactions related to the sale had been completed. Furthermore, Mangesh had assisted Bhosale in other land transactions for which Bhosale had agreed to pay Mangesh ₹6 lakh. However, after initially paying ₹2 lakh, Bhosale refused to pay the pending amount. Despite Mangesh's repeated attempts to contact Bhosale, Bhosale refused to pay the said amount.

Magar said that Mangesh, in a statement recorded before the police, admitted that the firearm seen in the video was a lighter and that he had filed the complaint in an attempt to get money from Bhosale.