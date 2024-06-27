 Damaged Air India Aircraft At Pune Airport Shifted From Parking Bay To Indian Air Force Area
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDamaged Air India Aircraft At Pune Airport Shifted From Parking Bay To Indian Air Force Area

Damaged Air India Aircraft At Pune Airport Shifted From Parking Bay To Indian Air Force Area

This Delhi-bound Air India flight had to abort its take-off and was later cancelled after colliding with a luggage tractor trolley while taxiing for departure at Pune Airport on May 16 this year

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Air India | Representational Image

The damaged Air India aircraft, previously parked at a bay in Pune Airport, has been relocated to an adjacent Indian Air Force area, informed Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation, on Thursday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Pune MP wrote, "Damaged Air India Aircraft at Pune airport moved from the parking bay. Air India's plane, which was involved in an accident resulting in the blocking of a parking bay at Pune International Airport, has now been moved to the adjacent Indian Air Force area. Many thanks to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approving the request within 24 hours."

Mohol met Singh on Wednesday to discuss three key issues concerning Pune, and the shifting of this aircraft was one of them.

Read Also
Murlidhar Mohol Meets Rajnath Singh, Discusses THESE 3 Key Issues Concerning Pune
article-image

This Delhi-bound Air India flight had to abort its take-off and was later cancelled after colliding with a luggage tractor trolley while taxiing for departure at Pune Airport on May 16 this year. There were approximately 200 passengers on board, who were stranded at the airport for about six hours following the incident. The passengers were refunded their full fares and offered complimentary rescheduling. Those with onward international connections were accommodated on flights operated by other carriers.

Subsequently, both the airline and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the collision. However, the damaged aircraft remained parked at one of the airport's bays until its recent relocation to the IAF area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena (UBT) Dalit Aghadi Opposes ₹1,000 Monthly Fees for SC, ST, and Economically Backward...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Dalit Aghadi Opposes ₹1,000 Monthly Fees for SC, ST, and Economically Backward...

Jayant Patil Criticizes Lack of Progress in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's 'Smart City' Initiative,...

Jayant Patil Criticizes Lack of Progress in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's 'Smart City' Initiative,...

Aurangabad: CSMC and Police Crack Down on Illegal Hoardings and Posters

Aurangabad: CSMC and Police Crack Down on Illegal Hoardings and Posters

First Minority Commissionerate Inaugurated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amid Opposition

First Minority Commissionerate Inaugurated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amid Opposition

Damaged Air India Aircraft At Pune Airport Shifted From Parking Bay To Indian Air Force Area

Damaged Air India Aircraft At Pune Airport Shifted From Parking Bay To Indian Air Force Area