 Murlidhar Mohol Meets Rajnath Singh, Discusses THESE 3 Key Issues Concerning Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMurlidhar Mohol Meets Rajnath Singh, Discusses THESE 3 Key Issues Concerning Pune

Murlidhar Mohol Meets Rajnath Singh, Discusses THESE 3 Key Issues Concerning Pune

Murlidhar Mohol stated that Rajnath Singh showed optimism on all these issues and will soon take a decision

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Murlidhar Mohol Meets Rajnath Singh, Discusses THESE 3 Key Issues Concerning Pune | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Murlidhar Mohol, the newly appointed Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) from Pune, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening and shared that he met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed three key issues concerning Pune.

Firstly, Mohol said they discussed the expansion of Pune Airport's runway for which the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will be conducting an obstacle limitation surface (OLS) survey. With the expansion of this runway, more international flights will operate from here, bringing relief to long-distance flyers who currently have to travel to Mumbai to board international flights.

Read Also
'This Happens Only In Pune': Netizens React After Elderly Man Punctures Car Tyre For Parking In His...
article-image

The duo then discussed the shifting of a damaged Air India aircraft, currently stationed at a parking bay at Pune Airport, to Defence Force premises. This Delhi-bound Air India flight had to abort its take-off and was later cancelled after it collided with a luggage tractor trolley while taxiing for departure at Pune Airport on May 16 this year. There were around 200 passengers on board, and following the incident, they were stranded at the airport for around six hours. Subsequently, both the airline and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the collision. However, the damaged aircraft is still parked at one of the parking bays at Pune Airport.

Lastly, Mohol spoke about an important issue regarding the expiration of the lease agreement of the residents in the Khadki Cantonment area. He urged that a long-term lease agreement should be made to give relief to them.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Cow Waits At Traffic Signal For Light To Turn Green; Netizens Say 'Animals Are...
article-image

The Pune MP stated that Singh showed optimism on all these issues and will soon take a decision.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Murlidhar Mohol Meets Rajnath Singh, Discusses THESE 3 Key Issues Concerning Pune

Murlidhar Mohol Meets Rajnath Singh, Discusses THESE 3 Key Issues Concerning Pune

Pune: Road To Save 16 km Detour and Reduce Travel Time Between Bopkhel And City

Pune: Road To Save 16 km Detour and Reduce Travel Time Between Bopkhel And City

Ashadhi Wari 2024: Pune Civic Body To Distribute Free Sanitary Napkins To Women Warkaris

Ashadhi Wari 2024: Pune Civic Body To Distribute Free Sanitary Napkins To Women Warkaris

'This Happens Only In Pune': Netizens React After Elderly Man Punctures Car Tyre For Parking In His...

'This Happens Only In Pune': Netizens React After Elderly Man Punctures Car Tyre For Parking In His...

WATCH VIDEO: 'Kill' Stars Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal Visit Pune For Movie Promotion

WATCH VIDEO: 'Kill' Stars Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal Visit Pune For Movie Promotion