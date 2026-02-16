 Illegal Sand Mining Crackdown In Nanded: Six Arrested, ₹97.75 Lakh Worth Assets Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneIllegal Sand Mining Crackdown In Nanded: Six Arrested, ₹97.75 Lakh Worth Assets Seized

Illegal Sand Mining Crackdown In Nanded: Six Arrested, ₹97.75 Lakh Worth Assets Seized

The action was carried out as part of a special drive to curb unauthorised extraction and transportation of sand, which has been causing environmental damage and loss of government revenue in the district

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Illegal Sand Mining Crackdown In Nanded: Six Arrested, ₹97.75 Lakh Worth Assets Seized | Representational Image

Nanded: In a major crackdown on illegal sand mining, the Nanded Rural Police arrested six persons and seized three mini-trucks along with sand and mining equipment collectively valued at ₹97.75 lakh during a late-night operation on Saturday.

The action was carried out as part of a special drive to curb unauthorised extraction and transportation of sand, which has been causing environmental damage and loss of government revenue in the district.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Inspector Omkant Chincholikar. While patrolling at around 10 pm, the police team intercepted a mini-truck loaded with sand near Jaihind Park in the CIDCO area of Nanded.

Upon inspection, it was found that the sand was being transported without any valid permits or legal documentation. Acting on specific inputs, the police later detained two more mini-trucks in the Musalmanwadi area during the early hours of Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab: FIR Registered In Fraud Case After Protest By Moosewala’s Parents
Punjab: FIR Registered In Fraud Case After Protest By Moosewala’s Parents
Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Charni Road Stations To Get Escalators, Beautification
Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Charni Road Stations To Get Escalators, Beautification
War Of Words Returns In Karnataka Congress After DK Shivakumar’s High-Level Delhi Meetings
War Of Words Returns In Karnataka Congress After DK Shivakumar’s High-Level Delhi Meetings
SP Corporators Propose 24x7 Economic Model For Mumbai, Seek Pilot Projects In Key Areas
SP Corporators Propose 24x7 Economic Model For Mumbai, Seek Pilot Projects In Key Areas
Read Also
Pune Airport’s New Security Hold Area Likely To Be Operational By May End
article-image

In total, around 15 brass of illegally mined sand were recovered from the three vehicles. The arrested accused have been identified as Vaijnath More (resident of Brahmanwada), Gangadhar Tidke (Bondhar), Nagorao Jakkalwad (Martala), Sachin Kulke (Kallal), Dastgir Razzaq Mujewar (Wanzarwada) and Ramesh Gacche.

Cases have been registered against all the accused under relevant sections of the law pertaining to illegal mining and transportation of minor minerals. Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the racket and to trace the source of the illegally extracted sand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Illegal Sand Mining Crackdown In Nanded: Six Arrested, ₹97.75 Lakh Worth Assets Seized
Illegal Sand Mining Crackdown In Nanded: Six Arrested, ₹97.75 Lakh Worth Assets Seized
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Drunk Truck Driver Rams Into Shops In Waluj; Major Damage Reported
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Drunk Truck Driver Rams Into Shops In Waluj; Major Damage Reported
Teen Dies Of Electrocution In Beed; Protests Erupt Against MSEDCL & Contractor
Teen Dies Of Electrocution In Beed; Protests Erupt Against MSEDCL & Contractor
From VJNT Ashram Schools To Space Science: 100 Maharashtra Students Head To ISRO For Scientific...
From VJNT Ashram Schools To Space Science: 100 Maharashtra Students Head To ISRO For Scientific...
Central Government Patent Approved For Prof. Dr Varsha Bhalerao’s Research; Jalgaon Professor’s...
Central Government Patent Approved For Prof. Dr Varsha Bhalerao’s Research; Jalgaon Professor’s...