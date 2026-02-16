Illegal Sand Mining Crackdown In Nanded: Six Arrested, ₹97.75 Lakh Worth Assets Seized | Representational Image

Nanded: In a major crackdown on illegal sand mining, the Nanded Rural Police arrested six persons and seized three mini-trucks along with sand and mining equipment collectively valued at ₹97.75 lakh during a late-night operation on Saturday.

The action was carried out as part of a special drive to curb unauthorised extraction and transportation of sand, which has been causing environmental damage and loss of government revenue in the district.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Inspector Omkant Chincholikar. While patrolling at around 10 pm, the police team intercepted a mini-truck loaded with sand near Jaihind Park in the CIDCO area of Nanded.

Upon inspection, it was found that the sand was being transported without any valid permits or legal documentation. Acting on specific inputs, the police later detained two more mini-trucks in the Musalmanwadi area during the early hours of Sunday.

In total, around 15 brass of illegally mined sand were recovered from the three vehicles. The arrested accused have been identified as Vaijnath More (resident of Brahmanwada), Gangadhar Tidke (Bondhar), Nagorao Jakkalwad (Martala), Sachin Kulke (Kallal), Dastgir Razzaq Mujewar (Wanzarwada) and Ramesh Gacche.

Cases have been registered against all the accused under relevant sections of the law pertaining to illegal mining and transportation of minor minerals. Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the racket and to trace the source of the illegally extracted sand.