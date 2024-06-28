Pune Viral Video: Remove Ajit Pawar From Mahayuti, Says BJP Leader At Party Meet |

A BJP office-bearer from Shirur in Pune district has sought the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his NCP from the ruling alliance, which also consists of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

A video of Sudarshan Choudhary, the BJP's Shirur tehsil vice president, making the demand at a party meeting recently has gone viral, leading to a backlash from the NCP, whose workers mobbed him on Thursday and sought an apology.

"It is a suggestion to you. Listen to what party workers are thinking. If you really want to make a decision, remove Ajit Pawar from the Mahayuti (ruling alliance)," Choudhary tells the BJP leadership in the video.

He also said senior leaders like Subhash Deshmukh, Rahul Kulkarni and Yogesh Tilekar, who were present in the meeting, could have become ministers and others could have been made head of state-run corporations if Pawar was not part of the ruling dispensation.

The BJP had been opposing Pawar for the last 10 years but workers are now in a state of fear because the deputy CM is at the helm of affairs, Choudhary further claimed.

It is the wish of all BJP workers in the tehsil that they do want such power which also involves Ajit Pawar, he added.

"Why bring Ajit Pawar to power because he will issue orders and suppress BJP workers," Choudhary said in the video.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, Choudhary said during the review meeting held in Shirur, BJP workers freely expressed their wish.

Meanwhile, several NCP workers arrived at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) complex when Choudhary was talking to reporters, shouted slogans against him and sought an apology for the statement on the deputy CM.

They tried to blacken his face but he managed to escape. Police arrived at the scene and took control of the situation.

Choudhary later clarified the views were personal and did not represent the BJP's stand.

"If my words have offended Ajitdada, then I apologise," he said while criticising NCP workers for creating a ruckus on the issue.

In a social media post in which he tagged Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Chaudhary said he was expressing public sentiments and was subsequently threatened by "NCP goons".

He asked Fadnavis to give him police protection as he feared for his life.