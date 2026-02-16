 Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti Celebrated With Devotion Across Parbhani
Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti Celebrated With Devotion Across Parbhani

Addressing the gathering, the newly elected Deputy Mayor of the Parbhani Municipal Corporation, Ganesh Deshmukh, said that the philosophy of Sant Sevalal Maharaj provides a strong moral foundation for society. He emphasised that the saint’s message of harmony, selfless service and ethical living remains highly relevant in today’s times

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti Celebrated With Devotion Across Parbhani

Parbhani: The birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj was celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across the city on Sunday through a series of religious and social programmes. Members of the Sakal Gor Banjara Samaj, along with local citizens, gathered to pay tribute to the revered saint, whose teachings continue to inspire generations with values of unity, service and moral conduct.

Addressing the gathering, the newly elected Deputy Mayor of the Parbhani Municipal Corporation, Ganesh Deshmukh, said that the philosophy of Sant Sevalal Maharaj provides a strong moral foundation for society. He emphasised that the saint’s message of harmony, selfless service and ethical living remains highly relevant in today’s times. “It is our collective responsibility to pass on the teachings of Sant Sevalal Maharaj to the younger generation. By following the path shown by him, society can move towards peace, unity and social welfare,” Deshmukh said.

The programme began with dignitaries garlanding the portrait of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and offering floral tributes. Special prayers were performed, after which fruits were distributed among devotees as a symbol of sharing and compassion. A bhandara was also organised, where a large number of people partook in the community meal, reinforcing the spirit of equality and brotherhood.

Several prominent personalities and social workers were present on the occasion, including Baban Pawar, Tehsildar Rajkumar Rathod, Corporator Kedar Khating, Vinay Batiya, Nandatai Rathod, Shubham Jadhav, Renuka Rathod, Rajesh, KD Chavan, Raju Pawar, Ganesh Chavan, PV Chavan, Baliram Jadhav and Pralhad Chavan, along with Gulab Rathod and other members of the Sakal Gor Banjara Samaj.

The event concluded with a call for continued social harmony and collective efforts to uphold the ideals of Sant Sevalal Maharaj in Parbhani and beyond.

