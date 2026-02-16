Nanded Gears Up For Holy Month Of Ramadan As Mosques & Eidgahs Get Festive Makeover | Photo Credit: Canva

Nanded: Preparations have begun in the city for the holy month of Ramadan, which holds special significance for the Muslim community. Devotees observe fasts throughout the month, and only a few days remain before its commencement.

The first 10 days of fasting are known as 'Rehmat', the next 10 days as ‘Barqat’ and the last 10 days as ‘Magfirah’. The beginning of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the moon.

Mosques and Eidgahs across the city are being painted and decorated. Arrangements are being made to ensure that devotees visiting mosques do not face inconvenience. Preparations are at their peak in Muslim-majority areas such as Nai Abadi, Srinagar, Sarafa Bazar and Deglur Naka, where colouring work has already begun.

The dates of the fasts will be declared after the moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia.

During Ramadan, people abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. They have sehri before sunrise and break their fast with iftar after sunset.

Maulana Kazi Ramanuddin said that helping the needy during Ramadan is considered a form of service to God. “This month is considered pious because Allah had chosen Prophet Mohammad Paigambar as his messenger. People keep fast in this month and offer Namaz five times a day.

People celebrate Eid after the completion of this month and by offering a special Namaz,” he said.