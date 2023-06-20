 Pune News: Violent Clash Erupts Among Inmates At Yerwada Central Jail, Several Injured
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Pune: A clash broke out in the city's Yerwada jail; nearly 16 inmates sustained injuries due to the violent altercation that broke out on Monday morning. The conflict arose from a minor dispute among the prisoners and it happened around 10-10.30 am. Following the incident, the police registered a case against six persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges against the accused include charges for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, unlawful assembly, etc. The complaint was filed by Hemant Ingole, an officer at Yerwada.

Reportedly, three inmates suffered head injuries which required stitches and others sustained minor wounds to their head, back and shoulder.

Rival Groups' Altercation Led to Clash

Authorities have identified two rival groups involved in the altercation who have had animosity with each other. Some among them face serious charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

This is not the first time these groups have clashed within the confines of Yerwada jail, further underscoring the underlying tension between them. In this recent incident, the inmates resorted to using stones and a steel spatula as weapons to assault each other. As a result, three of the injured inmates were transferred to Sassoon Hospital for medical treatment.

Senior PI Says Nearly 16 Inmates Booked

Senior police inspector Balkrishna Kadam of the Yerwada Police confirmed that ten to sixteen inmates have been booked in connection with the incident. The clash took place in Barrack No. 8 on June 19, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures within the prison.

Authorities are investigating the matter thoroughly to prevent any future clashes and maintain the safety of both staff and inmates at Yerwada Central Jail.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

