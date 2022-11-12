Maharashtra: Two history-sheeters killed with sharp weapons in Pune's Yerwada

A group of around 10 persons allegedly killed two history-sheeters in Pune city of Maharashtra by attacking them with sharp weapons in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
The police suspect that the offence was a fallout of old enmity.
The deceased were identified as Anil alias Popat Walhekar and Subhash alias Kisan Rathod, they said.
The victim was released from jail a few days back
The incident took place at 3 am near Pandu Laman Wasti in Yerawada, a police official said.
"Rathod had been arrested in 2009 in connection with an attack on one Shankar Chavhan. Rathod was released from jail just a few days back," he said.
"When Rathod was travelling with Walhekar and one more person, 8 to 10 people attacked the trio near Pandu Laman Wasti. While Rathod and Walhekar died, the third person managed to escape," the official added.
Rathod's brother later lodged a complaint at the Yerawada police station in this connection and investigation into the case is on, police said.
