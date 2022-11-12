e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Two history-sheeters killed with sharp weapons in Pune's Yerwada

The police suspect that the offence was a fallout of old enmity.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Maharashtra: Two history-sheeters killed with sharp weapons in Pune's Yerwada | Representative image
A group of around 10 persons allegedly killed two history-sheeters in Pune city of Maharashtra by attacking them with sharp weapons in the early hours of Saturday, police said. 

The deceased were identified as Anil alias Popat Walhekar and Subhash alias Kisan Rathod, they said.

The incident took place at 3 am near Pandu Laman Wasti in Yerawada, a police official said.

"Rathod had been arrested in 2009 in connection with an attack on one Shankar Chavhan. Rathod was released from jail just a few days back," he said.

"When Rathod was travelling with Walhekar and one more person, 8 to 10 people attacked the trio near Pandu Laman Wasti. While Rathod and Walhekar died, the third person managed to escape," the official added.

Rathod's brother later lodged a complaint at the Yerawada police station in this connection and investigation into the case is on, police said.

