Pune: Husband kills wife over doubt of extramarital affair

Pune: In a horrific incident that took place in Yerwada, a husband killed his wife under suspension of an extramarital affair. He attacked her with a sharp knife.

The incident that took place on Tuesday came to light when locals complained about it to the police station in Yerwada. Ankita Tambutkar (45) was a homemaker, while her husband, Anil Tambutkar (50), is a labourer.

According to the police sources, Anil Tambutkar was doubtful about the character of his wife and that she have an extramarital affair, and they used to fight almost everyday.

However, the quarrel took an ugly turn when Tambutkar chose to use a sharp object to harm Ankita and allegedly killed her with a knife. The accused is now in police custody, ended the source.