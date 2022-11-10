Konyakala murder case: Police nab accused after 16 years

e-Paper Get App
A case under sections 332, 353, 147, 148, 149, 302, 307 of the IPC was registered against the accused at Chachoda police station in the year 2006

Representative Image |
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The police have claimed to have cracked the Konyakala murder case (2006) (Inspector V S Sapre murder case) on Thursday and arrested the main accused on the run after 16 years (carrying a reward of Rs 15k).

The superintendent of police (SP) has announced a reward of Rs 15k for information about the absconder in Konyakala murder case along with another case. A total of 5 permanent warrants have been issued for the arrest of the accused and a manhunt was launched to nab him. A case under sections 332, 353, 147, 148, 149, 302, 307 of the IPC was registered against the accused at Chachoda police station in the year 2006.

The SP has announced a reward of Rs 4k on information about the accused. Similarly, a case under sections 452, 332, 427, 435, 324, 147, 148, 149 of the IPC was registered against another accused with a reward of Rs 2k. Five permanent warrants were also issued for the arrest of the accused by a local court in five different cases. The absconding accused identified as Jasmal Bhil, a resident of Kalapeepal, Chachoda, Guna district was being constantly searched in various cases. As a result of which, acting on a prompt tip-off, Chanchoda police team arrested accused Jasmal Bhil and presented him before the court on Thursday. Further probe is underway.

