 Pune News: Tragic car accident on Expressway claims life of a young girl, leaves 5 injured
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Maintain caution on the expressway | Fpj

Pune - In the early hours of Friday, a devastating car accident occurred near the Urse toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, resulting in the loss of one life and injuries to five individuals.

Young girl dies, five injured

Regrettably, a young girl lost her life at the scene of the accident. The injured victims received immediate attention from the patrolling team of IRB and Highway Traffic Police. They provided crucial assistance and ensured the injured were swiftly transferred to a nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. As of now, no conclusive information regarding the circumstances leading up to the collision has been released.

The need for vigilance while driving

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible driving. Authorities urge all motorists to adhere to speed limits, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and stay vigilant while on the road.

