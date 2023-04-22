Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, two injured as speeding SUV rams into stationary truck in Rajgarh | Representative Image

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and two others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a stationary truck in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place around 5 am near Bilapura village under Pachor police station limits on National Highway (NH)-52, an official said.

"A speeding SUV rammed into a standing truck from behind, in which three men, aged between 25 and 33 years, were killed and two others seriously injured," Pachor police station in-charge D P Lohia said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Pachor, he said.

The bodies of the victims were sent for a post-mortem, he said, adding that a case has been registered.