WATCH: CM Chouhan stops convoy midway to check on accident victims in Bhopal, instructs officials to to rush them to hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s convoy passing from VIP Road on Saturday morning stopped midway after seeing an overturned car.
A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media in which CM Chouhan can be seen reaching the accident spot in a pilot vehicle.
"Are you hurt?" Chouhan can be heard asking. He then blessed the youths and instructed the officials to immediately take the victims to nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Notably, a big religious programme has been organised at Gufa Mandir on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti. Bagheshwar Dham’s Pandit Dheerendra Shastri is also at the programme. CM was on his way to Gufa Mandir when he stopped his cavalcade.
