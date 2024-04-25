Pune News: Section 144 Imposed Near Khadakwasla Canal Area | File Photo

The Pune district administration has issued an order under CRPC Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in and near the Khadakwasla canal area.

This decision follows the arrest of three farmers in Shirsuphal village, adjacent to Khadakwasla's right canal, for illegally drawing water from it.

Shewta Khurhade, the executive engineer of the Khadakwasla irrigation division, stated, “During inspection along with the sub-division officer of Baramati, Vaibhav Navadkar, and police officials of Baramati of the right bank of the canal area, we found that illegal water extraction was taking place by opening the gate at Varwand and Bhigwan."

"Therefore, the superintendent engineer of Pune Irrigation Department, Sunanda Jagtap, requested the collector Dr Suhas Diwase to take precautionary measures to curb illegal water lifting," she added.

Subsequently, Diwase ordered the concerned tehsildars to impose prohibitory orders in an area of 50 metres on both sides, covering a total area of 202 km, to ensure the proper use of water and prevent misuse. Teams have also been directed to stop unauthorised water extraction.